Andhra Pradesh equipped to meet summer power surge: CS K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is effectively managing its rising electricity demand during the ongoing summer season with a peak load of 13,117 MW recorded on April 25, and a projected peak load of 12,358 MW from May to October 2025, according to Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he assessed the power supply position with officials from APTRANSCO, APGENCO and DISCOMs, emphasising the State’s robust strategy to ensure reliable power supply 24x7. The State’s daily energy demand is expected to range between 217 and 245 million units (MU) over the next five months with estimates for May put at 245.37 MU, June at 230.06 MU, July at 217.85 MU, August at 231.81 MU, September at 231.72 MU, and October at 235.45 MU.

In April, the average daily demand was 236.24 MU with total consumption of 7,087 MU, reflecting a 3.57% decrease from April 2024. Over the last five days (April 30 to May 4), daily demand ranged from 199.22 MU to 234.75 MU, met without any shortfall despite high temperature.

The State employs power swapping during peak morning and evening hours to manage load efficiently. AP has pioneered an AI/ML-based day-ahead electricity forecasting model, developed using 25 years of data, achieving 96–98% accuracy. This model forecasts next-day consumption at 15-minute intervals, enabling precise planning.