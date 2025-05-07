Minister Dola orders action to resolve water & power issues in Kondapi constituency

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that no village in the Kondapi constituency suffers from drinking water shortages this summer. He also instructed them to resolve issues related to the supply of electricity, CC roads, and sanitation.

At a special review meeting held at his camp office in Turpu Naidupalem, Swamy emphasised the need for swift action to address ongoing civic issues in the constituency. “Take up repairs of damaged water motors and enhance clean and green activities in all villages,” he said. “Conduct ‘Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra’ programs every third Saturday and ensure proper street lighting in every village.”

The minister reviewed the water supply situation mandal-wise across Tanguturu, Kondapi, Singarayakonda, Zarugumalli, Ponnaluru, and Marripudi. He urged the staff to work sincerely and responsibly, citing progress made under the TDP-led NDA government.