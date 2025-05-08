Government committed to encouraging young talent, aiding underprivileged, says Social Welfare Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has reiterated that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to recognising student talent and encouraging it.

He, along with Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, presented awards to the SSC and Intermediate toppers of social welfare and tribal welfare residential schools at a function at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

For the first time, the SSC and Intermediate toppers received certificates and cash incentives, aligning with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to elevate government institutions to corporate school standards.

Dola highlighted a historic Rs 143 crore investment in hostel repairs and infrastructure upgrade to support underprivileged students. He announced the increase of free NEET coaching centres to 10. The Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme is being revived to enable underprivileged and poor students pursue higher education abroad.

Starting next academic year, students will receive cosmetic kits for every two months, quality rice, dedicated medical staff for health checkup, and hostel access during summer for those without guardians. He credited former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao for establishing the Gurukul system, emphasising the need to shape students into responsible citizens.

Paying tributes to revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju on his death anniversary, Sandhya Rani expressed pride in awarding certificates to tribal students who stood top in SSC and Intermediate.