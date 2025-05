ANANTAPUR : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reaffirmed that terrorism has no place in a democratic society.

Addressing a meeting after inspecting the works of Handri-Neeva Srujala Sravanthi project at Chayapuram village in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district here, Naidu condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where innocent tourists were brutally killed, and underscored PM Narendra Modi’s determined response through Operation Sindoor.

Naidu recalled his remarks during the relaunch of the Amaravati capital city works recently where he had expressed confidence in Modi’s commitment to national security.

“Even then, I had said that Prime Minister Modi would not only speak of protecting the nation but act decisively, which he has proven with Operation Sindoor,” the Chief Minister said.

India stands united: Naidu

He emphasised national unity in the fight against terrorism:

“India stands united. In Pahalgam, terrorists brutally killed men in front of women and children. Under the NDA government, those responsible were swiftly brought to justice,” he said.

Expressing sorrow over the death of Army Jawan Murali Naik from Sri Sathya Sai district during the cross-border shelling, Naidu assured full support to his family.