SIT summons 3 liquor scam accused on May 11

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday carried out searches in the houses and other properties of three other accused in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

It is learnt that the SIT has identified the role of K Dhanunjaya Reddy (former secretary to former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy), K Krishna Mohan Reddy (Jagan’s former personal assistant) and Balaji Govindappa (Bharathi Cement director) in the liquor scam to the tune of `3,200 crore.

The probe revealed that the three accused played a crucial role in diversion of money from the sale of liquor, and committed other irregularities in the implementation of liquor policy in the State during the previous government.

Crucial information was obtained from the prime accused Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy and others arrested during the course of case investigation.

A special team headed by an Additional SP rank officer carried out searches at Dhanunjaya Reddy’s house in Road No 12 of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, and served notices on his family members, directing him to appear before the investigation officer on May 11.

Similarly, the SIT inspected the houses of Krishna Mohan Reddy and Govindappa in Vijayawada, and issued notices to their family members, instructing them to appear before the investigation officer on May 11. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the liquor scam, initiating a parallel probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.