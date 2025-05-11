Settibalija community to stir for BC status in Telangana

KAKINADA: Backward Community (BC) groups, particularly the Settibalija community, are preparing to launch a Statewide agitation against the growing politicisation of reservations.

Community leaders, led by Chollangi Venugopal, convened in Kakinada on Saturday to strategise their demand for BC status in Telangana, similar to the BC-B category they hold in Andhra Pradesh.

Settibalijas are currently categorised as Other Castes (OC) in Telangana, resulting in the loss of reservation benefits in jobs and education. He slammed the Telangana government for denying BC recognition to Settibalijas residing in Hyderabad and urged the AP government to secure political reservations for them.

The demand comes amid increasing pressure from other communities like Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari, who are also seeking BC status. During the previous TDP regime, a 5% reservation was proposed for Kapus and allied groups, but no official order was issued. MROs are unable to issue BC certificates, causing frustration among Kapus and backlash from BC communities fearing dilution of their rights.

BC groups are now planning protests to demand clarity and protection of their reservation status amid uncertainty.