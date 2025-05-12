Tiger attack in Andhra's Prakasam district sparks fear

ONGOLE: Fear gripped residents of Ardhaveedu mandal in Prakasam after a fresh tiger attack was reported late on Saturday, marking the third such incident in the area. An ox belonging to G Nageswara Rao of Bollupalli village was found dead near the forest, with forest officials confirming it was killed by a tiger.

According to officials, Rao had secured two oxen in his cattle shed on Friday night. By Saturday morning, one ox was missing, and villagers later discovered its carcass near the forest. Forest Beat Officer Mange Nayak and his team inspected the site and cautioned villagers against venturing into the forest alone and advised them to stay vigilant while working in their fields. Officials have begun setting up trap cameras to track the tiger’s movements.