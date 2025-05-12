Tirupati district tops in property tax collection

TIRUMALA: Tirupati, the vibrant new district of Andhra Pradesh, is poised to become the first district in India to provide detailed records for every house and property.
The district has secured the top spot in the State in property tax collection for the 2024-25 fiscal year, achieving an impressive 84.17%, amassing nearly Rs 29.70 crore of the Rs 35.2 crore target. This demonstrates exceptional governance and efficiency.
Notably, Karakambadi in Renigunta mandal emerged as the State’s highest tax-collecting panchayat, netting over Rs 2 crore. A single taxpayer from Karakambadi paid a remarkable Rs 1.46 crore, while another contributed Rs 21 lakh.
Additionally, a new taxpayer from Mangalapur panchayat in Gudur mandal added Rs 13.3 lakh. In the Rayalaseema region, two Tirupati panchayats claimed the top two spots for tax collection, reinforcing the district’s dominance.
Mandals such as Vakadu (98.97%), Yerravaripalem (95.13%), and Puttur (94.13%) excelled with stellar tax collection rates. Yet, Tirupati’s inclusivity is evident with the lowest taxpayer from Thonduru panchayat in Varadayyapalem mandal paying just Rs 106, followed by Rs 111 from Vikruthamala panchayat in Yerpedu mandal, and Rs 116 by P Chengamma from Vakadu village.
District Panchayat Officer D Suseela Devi reported that 80% of the property record initiative, including thorough re-checks, has been completed, and the remaining work is set to conclude by the end of May. Final approvals are expected by June, ensuring transparency for taxpayers, besides streamlining operations for various departments.
“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan motivate us daily with clear guidance,” said the DPO.
A forthcoming public portal will further revolutionise access to panchayat services, allowing citizens to apply online for new assessments, property alterations, tax exemptions, vacancy remission, valuation certificates, and trade licences. Features like auto-calculated property tax and connection applications will enhance convenience, she said.
Tirupati is leading in tax collection and pioneering digital governance, setting a transformative standard for the nation, the DPO added.