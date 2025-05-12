Tirupati district tops in property tax collection

TIRUMALA: Tirupati, the vibrant new district of Andhra Pradesh, is poised to become the first district in India to provide detailed records for every house and property.

The district has secured the top spot in the State in property tax collection for the 2024-25 fiscal year, achieving an impressive 84.17%, amassing nearly Rs 29.70 crore of the Rs 35.2 crore target. This demonstrates exceptional governance and efficiency.

Notably, Karakambadi in Renigunta mandal emerged as the State’s highest tax-collecting panchayat, netting over Rs 2 crore. A single taxpayer from Karakambadi paid a remarkable Rs 1.46 crore, while another contributed Rs 21 lakh.

Additionally, a new taxpayer from Mangalapur panchayat in Gudur mandal added Rs 13.3 lakh. In the Rayalaseema region, two Tirupati panchayats claimed the top two spots for tax collection, reinforcing the district’s dominance.