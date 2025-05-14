AP liquor scam: SIT arrests key accused Govindappa

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant breakthrough in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Govindappa Balaji, Director of Bharathi Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd, on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the SIT detained Balaji near Mysore, Karnataka, and brought him to Vijayawada under a transit warrant, confirmed Vijayawada Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu, who is leading the SIT probe.

Balaji, listed as A33 in the case, is alleged to be a close aide of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and is accused of distributing kickbacks among liquor syndicate members through shell companies.

The SIT remand report alleges that Balaji, along with Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Raj Kesireddy, Vijay Sai Reddy, Dhanunjay Reddy, and Krishna Mohan Reddy, facilitated a network that received kickbacks from distilleries and liquor firms.

Despite being summoned for questioning four days ago, Balaji, Dhanunjay Reddy (A31), and Krishna Mohan Reddy (A32) evaded SIT officials and filed for anticipatory bail in the AP High Court, which was dismissed.

A subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest was also rejected. With Balaji’s arrest, the number of accused in custody has risen to five, including Raj Kesireddy (A1), B Chanakya (A8), Sajjala Sridhar Reddy (A6), and P Deelip, PA to Raj Kesireddy. Further interrogations are expected as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, the SIT has intensified its probe, conducting raids at five locations in Hyderabad, including Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, Gudimalkapur, and Yakutpura. The raids target residences of directors linked to Nautical Green Energy, Ebot Energy Systems, and Scooby Labs Robotics.

Key individuals under scrutiny include Rohit Reddy, Savireddy, Srilatha, Nithin Krishna, and Rupak Jadh, all allegedly connected to shell companies implicated in the scam. The SIT is examining financial records and digital evidence to trace the flow of funds linked to the liquor syndicate.