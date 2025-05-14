‘PM’s firm stand forced Pakistan to negotiating table’

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MLA Ch Adinarayana Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the Pahalgam attack, attributing the swift military retaliation to decisive leadership.

He likened Modi’s strategic approach to Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata, contrasting it with the previous Congress regime, which he described as the “Gandhari system.”

He claimed that Modi’s firm stand forced Pakistan to the negotiating table. He announced a massive ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Vijayawada on May 15, followed by district and mandal rallies on May 16 and 18.