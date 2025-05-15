Ancient roads to be relaid in Tirupati

TIRUMALA: Ancient pathways once traversed by chariots under the Karavetinagaram kings of the Vijayanagara dynasty are being revitalised to enhance temple access in Tirupati district. The initiative, part of the ‘Tirupati Project,’ is led by District Collector S Venkateshwar with support from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to promote temple tourism.

The 2.8-km Gundodu Kanuma road, connecting Kuppam Badhuru to Kothanenuru, has been upgraded by carving through a hill, removing 50,000 cubic meters of earth at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The new road, replacing a treacherous ghat path, reduces travel distance for 20 villages by 17 km. Deputy Engineer K Prabhakar Reddy said wet mix work is underway, with bitumen treatment pending. Similarly, the 8.3-km Singiri Kona road from Puttur to Nagalapuram will improve access to the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, located near a scenic waterfall.

The Rs 6.3 crore project includes a 5.5-km intermediate stretch and a 3-km cement road, with bitumen work, traffic signals, and road furniture yet to be completed.

Collector Venkateshwar’s persistent oversight and multiple review meetings ensured swift progress, noted Superintending Engineer Raja Ram Mohan. Naidu’s directive to prioritise temple tourism, backed by exclusive funds, enabled these projects, blending heritage preservation with modern infrastructure.

The restored roads are expected to boost spiritual tourism while linking remote villages to historic temples.