APTS Procurement Services aims Rs 600 crore target for current fiscal

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) Chairman Mannava Mohan Krishna informed that purchase transactions worth Rs 110 crore have been done through APTS Procurement Services between July 2024 and April 2025 while 55,486 tenders worth Rs 41,000 crore have been published through e-procurement platform during the same period.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Thursday, Mohan Krishna, said the target for the APTS Procurement Services for the current financial year has been set at Rs 600 crore. Cyber security services are being expanded further and APTS offices are being set up in all 26 districts of the State, he said.

Mohan Krishna said the APTS is extending much better services to the public after the formation of the coalition government. The APTS has taken up various key projects between July 2024 and April 2025, and also formulated future plans to further extending its services, he said.

Discharging its duties as a nodal organisation for Aadhaar and Aadhaar-enabled services, the APTS has been extending e-authentication services to several departments. This Aadhaar authentication helps the government identify eligible beneficiaries for various welfare schemes and other services. Between July 2024 and April 2025, the APTS has done 19.39 crore Aadhaar-enabled transactions, and 5.98 crore e-KYC transactions.

He felt happy to inform that APTS Corporation is empanelled with the most prestigious CERT-empanelled following which the corporation has got the ability to hold the crucial cyber security audits, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and the most modern red team audit.

In the coming days, the APTS is going to conduct cyber security auditing not only in government sectors, but also in private organisations. Also plans are afoot to extend the services to the neighbouring States following which the revenue through cyber security auditing will go up significantly, Mohan Krishna said.