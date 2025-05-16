Mayor K Suresh Babu files plea in Andhra Pradesh HC challenging his removal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday heard a petition filed by Kadapa Municipal Corporation Mayor K Suresh Babu, challenging his removal from office as ordered by the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department on May 14, 2025.

The court questioned whether Suresh Babu had exerted pressure on the Municipal Commissioner to allocate contracts to Vardhini Constructions, a company owned by his wife and son.

Justice C Gunaranjan adjourned the hearing for a week after the Special Government Pleader (SGP) sought time to provide additional details.

The petition was filed urgently, and accepted as a lunch motion by the court. Advocate VR Reddy Kovvuri, representing the mayor, argued that Suresh Babu had personally appeared before the Principal Secretary to explain the allegations against him, but was not given sufficient time or the opportunity to attend with legal counsel.

He claimed the removal order was issued without considering the mayor’s request for two weeks time to provide a detailed explanation.

The petitioner’s counsel further said Suresh Babu had no knowledge of or involvement in the allotment of contracts to Vardhini Constructions, as these were directly handled by the Municipal Commissioner.

The counsel urged the court to issue a stay on the removal order, arguing it was issued prematurely.

SGP Pranati countered that Suresh Babu had misused his position by securing corporation contracts for his family’s company without the municipal council approval.

She noted that the mayor was issued notices, and allowed to explain, as per the High Court guidelines, before the removal order was issued. The order clearly outlined the reasons for his removal, she added.

Justice Gunaranjan intervened, specifically asking if Suresh Babu had pressured the Municipal Commissioner to favour Vardhini Constructions.

The SGP requested additional time to gather details and present arguments, noting that the removal order would take effect in two weeks as per the court’s directive. She urged the court not to issue interim orders now.

After considering both sides, the court adjourned the hearing to the following week, allowing time for further submissions.