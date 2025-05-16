SIT grills Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy for three hours over alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued questioning two accused, Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy, in connection with the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP government on Thursday.

Dhanunjaya and Krishna Mohan were interrogated for over eight hours, following which SIT officials seized their mobile phones to examine call data records, financial transactions, and alleged benami and hawala dealings.

Meanwhile, another SIT team took Sajjala Sridhar Reddy into custody for questioning.

Sources said Sridhar Reddy was grilled for over six hours regarding his links with the prime accused, Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy.

The investigators reportedly sought information on the formulation of the liquor policy, tendering process for distilleries, and the management of liquor outlets over the past five years.

SIT officials are expected to send the seized phones to the forensic science laboratory to extract data and verify the call records, sources added. In a related development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a petition in the ACB court seeking custody of Raj Kesireddy for further interrogation and recording of his statement.

The court accepted the petition and scheduled the matter for Monday, directing both the police and the accused to submit their counter arguments.