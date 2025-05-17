Andhra govt transfers 10 coordinators of health services to streamline admin

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has transferred the District Coordinators of Health Services (DCHSs) in 10 districts following concerns over underperformance in secondary hospitals on Friday.

The districts where new DCHSs have been appointed include, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, West Godavari, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Tirupati, Nandyal, Sri Satya Sai, and Annamayya. These officials are responsible for the functioning of Community Health Centres (CHCs), Area Hospitals (AHs), and District Hospitals (DHs) in the State. The decision comes after Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav conducted a detailed district-wise performance review of government hospitals on May 13.

The review highlighted critical gaps in key areas such as institutional deliveries, curbing unnecessary cesarean operations, optimal use of diagnostic equipment, surgical output, and registration of procedures under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme. “There is a need for urgent and visible improvement in hospital functioning. The government cannot compromise on healthcare quality,” Minister Yadav said.

The Director of Secondary Health, Dr Siri, ordered the reshuffle. She stated that despite consistent guidance and feedback, secondary hospitals in these districts failed to meet expectations or show meaningful progress.

The State currently has 243 secondary care hospitals spread across its 26 districts. The reshuffle aims to inject new leadership and accountability at the district level to ensure improved patient care, better hospital management and achievement of health targets.