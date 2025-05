ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh marked a significant step toward a sustainable future with the groundbreaking ceremony of a Rs 22,000 crore, 4.8-gigawatt hybrid renewable energy project by ReNew Power in Bethapalli village, Guntakallu constituency, Anantapur district.

Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, laid the foundation stone on Friday and hailed the project as a cornerstone of India’s clean energy revolution, signalling the return of industries that had previously left the state.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh hailed the project as a testament to bold decision-making and sustainable progress. “This is not just an industry, it’s a movement that will power the grid, ignite the aspirations of unemployed youth, and pave the way for a brighter future,” he said. He underscored the state’s abundant sunlight and clean air, advocating a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy and dismissing the need to seek solutions beyond Earth.

The project aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, launched in October 2024 under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership. Lokesh described the policy as a blueprint for India’s green revolution, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a trendsetter.

He highlighted the return of ReNew Power, a major investor before 2019, noting, “Six years later, ReNew has returned stronger, reflecting confidence in our governance.”

State Power Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar reinforced this, stating, “Companies that fled during the previous government are now returning under this people’s government, drawn by our investor-friendly policies.”