CM Chandrababu Naidu sets deadline for infrastructure projects in Andhra's Kurnool

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a whirlwind tour of Kurnool district on Saturday, announcing several developmental projects and interacting with the public.

Arriving at Orvakal Airport, he proceeded by road to C Camp Rythu Bazaar, where he engaged with farmers and reviewed local infrastructure.

During the visit, he sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the expansion of the Rythu Bazaar and directed officials to complete the project within a year, ensuring the addition of parking facilities and an Anna Canteen.

Industries Minister TG Bharath, who accompanied the CM, expressed gratitude for the timely fund allocation.

The Chief Minister then visited Dhanalakshmi Nagar near Kendriya Vidyalaya to lay the foundation stone for the ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachha Andhra’ park, to be developed over 67 cents of land with Rs 50 lakh Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from Jai Raj Ispat Limited.

He directed officials to complete the project in two months, integrating solar lighting, fitness zones, multipurpose lawns, senior citizen areas, children’s play areas, walking tracks, and stone gravel beds. Addressing the gathering, Naidu emphasised creating a model recreational spot and instructed the installation of gates to prevent nighttime misuse.