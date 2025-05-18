CM Chandrababu Naidu sets deadline for infrastructure projects in Andhra's Kurnool

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a whirlwind tour of Kurnool district on Saturday, announcing several developmental projects and interacting with the public.
Arriving at Orvakal Airport, he proceeded by road to C Camp Rythu Bazaar, where he engaged with farmers and reviewed local infrastructure.
During the visit, he sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the expansion of the Rythu Bazaar and directed officials to complete the project within a year, ensuring the addition of parking facilities and an Anna Canteen.
Industries Minister TG Bharath, who accompanied the CM, expressed gratitude for the timely fund allocation.
The Chief Minister then visited Dhanalakshmi Nagar near Kendriya Vidyalaya to lay the foundation stone for the ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachha Andhra’ park, to be developed over 67 cents of land with Rs 50 lakh Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from Jai Raj Ispat Limited.
He directed officials to complete the project in two months, integrating solar lighting, fitness zones, multipurpose lawns, senior citizen areas, children’s play areas, walking tracks, and stone gravel beds. Addressing the gathering, Naidu emphasised creating a model recreational spot and instructed the installation of gates to prevent nighttime misuse.
As part of the agricultural mechanisation initiative, the CM distributed Kisan Drones to two farmers. At a public exhibition near Kendriya Vidyalaya, he inspected stalls showcasing sustainable agriculture and waste recycling technologies. During a discussion with Raghavendra Goud, a farmer from Kodumur mandal, Naidu highlighted the efficiency of drone spraying and directed the District Collector to prepare a ‘proof of concept’ for expanding the drone initiative.
Naidu also visited eco-friendly stalls, including those of Hindustan Recycling Hub, Eco Sign, and the Nano Bubble Technology project. He suggested that Hindustan Recycling Hub participate in dry waste collection tenders across 16,000 villages in the State.
He also instructed authorities to demonstrate the efficacy of Nano Bubble cleaning machines in select lakes and ponds.
Before concluding his tour, Naidu met with TDP party workers, emphasising the need for organisational preparedness ahead of upcoming campaigns. In a significant announcement, he sanctioned Rs 50 crore to resolve drinking water issues in 16 municipal wards of Kurnool under the Panyam assembly segment and pledged new roads and drainage systems. He also assured the construction of a four-lane road connecting Nandyal to Kurnool, aiming to boost regional connectivity. The CM was accompanied by Ministers P Narayana, NMD Farooq, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharath, MPs Byreddy Shabari and other officials.