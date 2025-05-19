AP forest department cracks down on illegal trekking, influencer booked

TIRUPATI: In order to curb illegal trekking in the protected forest zones of Tirupati, the Forest Department has launched an inquiry into serious lapses by forest personnel and initiated action against illegal trekkers. A case has been filed against T Mahesh Babu, allegedly linked to the Instagram group IMC Tirupati (It’s My Community), within the Bhakarapeta Forest Range. The investigation is ongoing.

The crackdown follows multiple reports of groups entering the Mamandur and Talakona forests without permission, engaging in nighttime camping and carrying liquor bottles into sanctuary areas. According to a memo issued by District Forest Officer (DFO) P Vivek, Tirupati, explanation memos were sent to forest staff in Talakona Central Beat and Bhakarapet Range for failing to act against illegal trekking.

An inquiry commission has been formed to probe the alleged negligence by forest personnel and identify those responsible.

The department has identified several online trekking groups, who were allegedly seen photographing endangered Slender Loris without permission. These groups are accused of collecting over Rs 1.5 crore through unauthorised trekking operations.

“The department issued notices to all illegal trekking groups,” said DFO Vivek.