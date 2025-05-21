95.86% candidates clear AP ICET

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 95.86% of candidates qualified in the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)-2025.

According to the results released by the Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. GP Raja Sekhar, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, out of 37,572 applicants, 34,131 candidates appeared for the entrance examination held on May 7 in two sessions. Of these, 32,719 candidates qualified. The examination was conducted across 94 test centres, including 93 in Andhra Pradesh and one in Hyderabad.

Among the 34,131 candidates who appeared, 15,863 were male and 18,268 were female. A total of 15,176 male candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of 95.66%. Of the female candidates, 17,543 cleared the test, with a slightly higher pass percentage of 96.03%.

Manoj Meka from Visakhapatnam secured the first rank with a top score of 197.914 marks. Dwarakacharla Sandeep Reddy from YSR Kadapa secured second rank with 179.5174 marks, followed by Sakala Krishna Sai from NTR district with 178.5175 marks. Valluri Sairam Satvik from Hyderabad attained the fourth rank with a score of 175.6945 marks.

Ravuri Madhurya from Guntur, the only female candidate in the top five, secured fifth rank with 175.4529 marks. Sheik Bashirunnisa from Anakapalli ecured sixth rank with 175.3132. Valipi Ajay Kumar, who secured the seventh rank in the ICET 2025 with 174.1794 marks, completed his B.Tech in Computer Science from IIIT, Sri City during 2018-2022.

He is currently preparing for UPSC and APPSC competitive examinations. Hailing from Tirupati district, his father works as a head constable at the Gajulamandyam Police Station. Notably, Ajay secured the 1st rank in the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) region. The AP ICET-2025 was conducted by Andhra University on behalf of the APSCHE to facilitate admissions into MBA and MCA courses across the state.

Taking to X, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh wrote, “Congratulations to all the students who qualified in AP ICET 2025! 32,719 out of 34,131 students qualified (95.86%). My best wishes for your bright academic future!!”