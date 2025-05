VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, decided to discontinue the delivery of rations through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) and restore the Fair Price Shops (FPSs) system for the distribution of monthly rations to beneficiaries from June 1.

However, doorstep delivery of rations will continue for beneficiaries of above 65 years of age and persons with disabilities.

Disclosing the Cabinet’s decisions to the media, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, accompanied by Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, stated that IVRS feedback revealed 25% of beneficiaries were not receiving their rations.

Additional complaints included: 26% of MDU operators charging inflated prices, a single MDU covering the area of three FPSs in 15 to 17 days, diversion of ration commodities (with 288 cases registered), and a shortage of MDU operators (570 vacancies). These issues led to the decision to discontinue the MDU system. The move is expected to save `353.81 crore for the State exchequer, Manohar said.

Recalling the earlier system of distributing essential commodities through 29,000 FPSs, the Minister criticized the previous government for abolishing it in favour of the MDU model. To implement this system, the previous government spent Rs 1,860 crore on procuring 9,260 MDU vehicles, and an additional Rs 200 crore on a pilot project.

However, the MDUs not only failed to benefit consumers but also facilitated rice smuggling, with approximately 200 cases registered against MDU operators.

FP shop distribution system will curb PDS rice diversion: Min

Although the operators claimed to deliver 93% of rations within three days, many consumers did not receive their goods properly. Each MDU vehicle receives a monthly payment of Rs 27,000 from the Corporation, yet 570 vans remain unaccounted for.

Despite the hardships faced by beneficiaries, the government was spending Rs 385 crore annually on MDUs. Through FPSs, consumers can collect items at their convenience, Manohar noted.

“Therefore, from June 1, we will resume distribution through Fair Price Shops. This system will curb rice diversion. Additionally, FPSs will be enabled to sell other commodities as well,” he added.