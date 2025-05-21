Court extends remand of 7 in liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court in Vijayawada extended the judicial custody of all accused pertaining to the alleged liquor scam on Tuesday. Prime accused Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy (A1), Sajja Sridhar Reddy (A6), Chanakya (A8), P Dileep, Dhanunjaya Reddy (A31), Krishna Mohan Reddy (A32), and Balaji Govindappa (A33) were remanded till June 3.

Meanwhile, the SIT sleuths filed a petition in the court seeking custody of Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohna Reddy. The petition may come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Additionally, the SIT also filed a counter to the bail petition of Pila Dileep and Sajjal Sridahar Reddy.