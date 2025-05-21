Govind Reddy elected as GVMC Deputy Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dalli Govind Reddy, corporator of the 64th ward, has been unanimously elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The announcement was made by Joint Collector and Election Presiding Officer K Mayur Ashok at a special council meeting held at the GVMC headquarters on Tuesday.

The Deputy Mayor election was originally scheduled for May 19, but was postponed to May 20 due to lack of quorum. The special session convened on Tuesday at 11 am, saw the participation of 59 members, including corporators and ex-officio members, meeting the quorum requirement.

Govind Reddy was the sole nominee for the post, and was declared elected unopposed. Later, the Presiding Officer administered the oath of office to Govind Reddy.