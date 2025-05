VISAKHAPATNAM: In protest against the termination of around 4,000 contract workers, the trade unions of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) called for a strike on Tuesday. The unions noted that over 70% of workers from key production departments participated in the strike. The relay strike by the unions is also ongoing.

Speaking during the protest, the workers alleged that the management tried to suppress the strike by deploying police forces inside the plant and attempted to intimidate the workers. According to union leaders, such a large-scale presence of police inside the plant has not been seen in the past 40 years. Vehicles were arranged to detain workers, and arrests were made to prevent the protest from escalating. Police reportedly arrested several union leaders around 9 am.

These included CITU state general secretary N Ramana, CITU vice-presidents Somesh and U Appalaraju, AITUC leaders Minister Ravi, Sombabu, Ramireddy, HMS president U Apparao, and INTUC leaders Vamsi and Baireddy Apparao.

Union leaders claimed that the sudden termination of thousands of contract workers, many of whom had been working at the plant for the past three decades, was arbitrary and violated labour laws. They alleged that both the Central and State governments were working to hand over the plant to private players and bring in new workers at lower wages, sidelining the experienced workforce.

Despite continued agitations against privatisation for over four years, production had never been disrupted until now. However, workers stated that the recent decisions by the management left them with no choice but to halt production. They questioned whether workers should remain silent in the face of mass terminations and asserted their legal right to strike.

Unions demand reinstatement of all contract workers

Workers demanded the immediate reinstatement of all terminated contract workers, payment of Rs 2,400 per month to compensate the reduced wages, and an assurance there would be no further terminations.