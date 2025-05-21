Wait, we will show them a movie: YSRCP chief Jagan to cadre

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked party activists to document injustices by the ruling TDP, promising retribution when he regains power.

“If anyone wrongs you, write their names down. When we return, we will show them a movie. We will bring them back, even if they flee the country,” Jagan declared, emphasising, “The seeds they sow today will grow double tomorrow.”

He encouraged resilience, stating, “Let them hit you now; our time will come, and we’ll hit back.”

Addressing YSRCP representatives from Konaseema, Parvathipuram Manyam, West Godavari, Sri Sathya Sai and Visakhapatnam, Jagan accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of enforcing a ‘Red Book Constitution’ to crush dissent.

He alleged that Naidu’s administration was using ‘manufactured witnesses’ to frame YSRCP leaders in false cases. “They take someone unrelated to a crime, make him an approver, and create fake evidence to arrest and jail our people. This is unprecedented,” Jagan charged, adding Naidu is sowing a ‘false tradition’ to silence opposition.

Jagan highlighted the alleged democratic violations in local body elections, citing the example of Tiruvuru, where YSRCP holds 17 of 20 councillors but faced TDP’s coercive tactics. “They pulled five, but we still have 12 against TDP’s eight. Yet, with police support, they block election, and place our leaders under house arrest,” he said.

Mentioning Naidu’s unfulfilled election promises, Jagan contrasted it with YSRCP’s 99% fulfilment of the manifesto. He exhorted cadre to expose the TDP-led NDA government’s failures.

“After darkness, light is inevitable. We will win,” the YSRCP chief asserted.