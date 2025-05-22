TDP’s strength lies in cadre, CM Chandrababu Naidu’s welfare vision: Andhra Energy Minister

GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said the TDP stands as the only regional party in the country with a one-crore-strong membership, powered by its committed cadre.

Addressing party workers at the Mini-Mahanadu in Narasaraopet, the minister lauded the cadre’s sacrifices and resilience over the party’s 43-year journey.

Recalling the murder of party activist Thota Chandrayya in Palnadu during the previous regime, the minister said, “As a mark of respect, we provided his family with a government job.” He noted that thousands of TDP families were once forced out of villages but have now been restored with dignity under the current leadership.

Gottipati praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s development vision and welfare-oriented governance, crediting the party’s 2024 electoral victory to this approach.

Meanwhile, at another Mini-Mahanadu held in Tiruvuru of NTR district, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the party was founded to uplift the poor, providing food and shelter. Sivanath, along with MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas, announced plans to establish a leather industry in Tiruvuru to boost local development.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Government Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu, Politburo member Varla Ramaiah and NTR district president Nettem Raghuram attended the events.