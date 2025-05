VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to organise the 11th International Yoga Day as a record-breaking event, with five lakh people performing yoga alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seacoast of Visakhapatnam on June 21, and two crore people participating across the state.

The Chief Minister aims to promote yoga on a large scale and plans to make it mandatory in schools. Naidu firmly believes that yoga can be a game-changer in improving people’s health.

Describing yoga as a great gift India has offered to the world, he emphasised the need to make it a part of everyone’s daily life. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing global recognition to yoga.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday, Naidu announced that a special campaign titled Yogandhra-2025 will be held for one month, starting May 21. A mega event involving five lakh participants will take place on June 21, stretching from RK Beach to Bhogapuram.

CM plans to make yoga mandatory in schools

Naidu also launched the official Yogandhra website, opening registrations for participants.

Recalling that the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 2014 to observe International Yoga Day globally, he said yoga transcends boundaries of region and religion.

“It is a universal practice that promotes well-being and balance in life. In today’s fast-paced world, people are under immense stress due to technology and the mechanical nature of life. Yoga is the only path to inner peace. With Prime Minister Modi’s vision and leadership, the yoga movement has gained momentum, and it is everyone’s responsibility to carry it forward,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister stated that the government aims to train 10 lakh people in yoga and issue them certificates. He acknowledged organisations like Art of Living, Isha Foundation, Patanjali, and the Brahma Kumaris for their efforts in promoting yoga nationwide.