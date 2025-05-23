Devise crop-specific cultivation plans: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Agriculture Department to devise crop-specific cultivation plans aligned with national and international market demands.

He emphasised that informing farmers well in advance about which crops to raise and their acreage, will balance demand and supply, preventing losses. Only high-demand crops should be cultivated to ensure profits to farmers, he said.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister held a teleconference with officials and ministers at his camp office to review issues concerning tobacco, cocoa, mango and grain farmers.

He instructed RTGS and Agriculture Department officials to scientifically monitor global and national market trends, crop yields, and developments.

He also urged the Cabinet Sub-Committee to address both short-term and long-term challenges faced by farmers. The committee has been expanded with the inclusion of Ministers Gottipati Ravikumar (Energy) and Nimmala Ramanaidu (Water Resources).