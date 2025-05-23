International Cybercrime Racket Busted in Andhra’s Atchutapuram; 33 Arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalli District Police have uncovered a large-scale international cybercrime operation in Atchutapuram.

Speaking to the media, Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha stated that, based on a report from the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and comprehensive intelligence inputs, police arrested 33 individuals under his leadership.

The gang targeted American citizens, committing fraud by posing as Amazon customer support representatives. They used advanced technology to carry out psychological fraud and extort large sums of money, the SP added.

The police conducted raids at three key locations in Atchutapuram and arrested the individuals at the scene, subsequently producing them before the court. During the raid, the police seized several computers, network equipment, digital assets, and cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh.