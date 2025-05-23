International Cybercrime Racket Busted in Andhra’s Atchutapuram; 33 Arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalli District Police have uncovered a large-scale international cybercrime operation in Atchutapuram.
Speaking to the media, Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha stated that, based on a report from the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and comprehensive intelligence inputs, police arrested 33 individuals under his leadership.
The gang targeted American citizens, committing fraud by posing as Amazon customer support representatives. They used advanced technology to carry out psychological fraud and extort large sums of money, the SP added.
The police conducted raids at three key locations in Atchutapuram and arrested the individuals at the scene, subsequently producing them before the court. During the raid, the police seized several computers, network equipment, digital assets, and cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh.
SP Tuhin Sinha explained that the employees were recruited into various roles:
Dealers initiated spoofed Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls to the US, impersonating Amazon fraud alert staff.
Bankers posed as officials from US banks or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to extract sensitive personal and financial information.
Closers convinced victims to purchase gift cards and share the redemption codes.
Managers laundered the gift cards using online tools, cryptocurrency platforms, and dark web exchanges.
HR/Admin staff were responsible for recruiting and training employees—mostly from Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Gujarat in call scripts and impersonation techniques.
The salary structure was as follows: Dealers were paid Rs 20,000; Bankers Rs 35,000–Rs 40,000; Closers Rs 50,000; and Managers Rs 75,000 per month.
SP Tuhin Sinha estimated that the fraud generated several crores of rupees each month. Key individuals identified and arrested include Puneet Goswami from Maharashtra and Avihant Daga from Rajasthan. Investigations are ongoing to identify the main accused behind the gang. A case has been registered at the Atchutapuram Police Station.