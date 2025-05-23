Reports on Ongole IIIT campus shifting false: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Thursday dismissed media reports which suggested a complete shift of the Ongole RGUKT-IIIT campus to the Idupulapaya RGUKT campus in Kadapa district, calling them false and misleading.

“Students and parents need not worry, as the government is taking all measures to safeguard their interests,” Minister Dola clarified.

Following the reports, the minister held a review meeting with RGUKT director and senior officials at his Turpu Naidupalem camp office. He also contacted RGUKT authorities for immediate clarification.

“We discussed exclusively the present status of the Ongole RGUKT-IIIT campus. The authorities informed us that only first-year students will shift temporarily to the Idupulapaya campus due to accommodation issues. Students from second year to final year will continue their education at the SSN Engineering College campus in Ongole,” Dola said, stressing that this arrangement is temporary.

“There is no total shifting of students or cancellation of the Ongole campus.” He blamed the YSRCP regime for failing to establish a permanent campus.