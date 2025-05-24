Young people face double burden on nutrition: Study

GUNTUR: Even as more young people in Andhra Pradesh complete school and enter college, gaps in learning, employment quality, and nutrition continue to hinder progress, according to the latest findings from the Young Lives international study released on Friday.

The study conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS)-Hyderabad in 2023-24 revealed that many young people now face a ‘double burden’ of malnutrition-undernutrition and obesity, while mental health issues like stress and anxiety were reported, especially among those from historically marginalised groups.

Women who experienced early marriage or motherhood remain among the most affected, with significantly lower university enrolment and job quality. The report also highlights that Andhra Pradesh, despite having a slightly higher female labour force participation rate (29.9%) than the national average, continues to show a wide gender gap in employment.