Zero-tolerance to drinking in open: Andhra SP

GUNTUR: Bapatla district police are intensifying efforts to crackdown on public alcohol consumption, with 51 individuals booked on Thursday night alone. Since January, authorities have registered cases against 2,550 people for violations of the same kind.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi reaffirmed a zero-tolerance approach, stating, “Public drinking not only breaks the law but also threatens public safety and social order.”

Under his directive, police conducted a special drive across the district, detaining and counselling offenders before initiating legal proceedings. Those booked will be produced in court.

Speaking to the media, SP Dudi highlighted the dangers of intoxicated behaviour, explaining that alcohol consumption in public often leads to misbehaviour, violence, fights, and even road accidents due to drunk driving. He stressed that such incidents can be particularly distressing for women, children, and families in public spaces.

In a bid to strengthen surveillance, police have started deploying drones to monitor key areas. “We are committed to curbing illegal and antisocial activities. Strict legal action will be taken against violators,” the SP asserted.

Authorities are urging residents to report instances of public drinking or other unlawful activities by calling toll-free numbers 100 or 112, assuring that informants’ identities will remain confidential.