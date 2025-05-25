Guntur achieving rapid growth under NDA: Mayor

GUNTUR: Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra on Saturday said development in Guntur has gained pace under the alliance government, with Rs 3.15 crore worth of works launched in Guntur East and West constituencies.

MLA Nazeer Mohammad and MLA Galla Madhavi jointly inaugurated the projects. In East, Rs 2.43 crore is being spent on CC roads, drains, and drinking water pipelines in the 54th and 56th divisions. In West, Rs 72.2 lakh is allocated for similar works in the 45th division.

Ravindra said, “Development is prioritised in flood-prone areas, with nearly Rs 500 crore worth of works underway across the city.” He added that projects are being taken up in a non-partisan manner, including in merged villages, with the support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

MLA Nazeer Mohammad said, “We are preparing Guntur for the future as part of the Amaravati capital region.” West MLA Galla Madhavi said, “I urge contractors to maintain quality and meet deadlines.”