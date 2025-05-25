Parvathipuram Municipal chief accuses MLA Vijayachandra of using abusive language, files complaint with SP

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Parvathipuram Municipal Chairperson Bonu Rajeswari on Saturday lodged a complaint with District Superintendent of Police (SP) SV Madhava Reddy, accusing MLA Bonela Vijayachandra of using abusive language and causing mental anguish while performing her duties.

She also alleged that Parvathipuram police entered the Council budget meeting and dragged YSRCP councillors on the directions of MLA Vijayachandra. She also accused Municipal Commissioner Venkateswarlu of sending his staff to her house for signatures on the council agenda after 11 pm.

Speaking to the media, Bonu Rajeswari said, “MLA Vijayachandra along with several TDP leaders created utter chaos in the meeting abusing the YSRCP councillors. Later, he used abusive language and called me a psycho. Commissioner Venkateswarlu is also harassing me by sending his staff to take signatures on the council agenda after 11 pm.

The duo used offensive and filthy language on me, similar to how MLA Vijayachandra abused MRO Y Jayalaxmi in a WhatsApp call. I appeal to the SP and government to take necessary action against the MLA and commissioner.”