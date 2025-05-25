Two TDP workers killed in Andhra's Macherla constituency; police tighten security

GUNTUR: Tension gripped Macherla constituency on Saturday following the brutal murder of two TDP workers in what is suspected to be a politically motivated attack.

The victims, Venkateswarlu and Koteshwar Rao from Gundlapadu village in Veldurthi mandal, were killed in broad daylight near Bodilaveedu in Palnadu district.

According to police, the duo was riding a motorcycle when they were rammed by a Scorpio vehicle, reportedly driven by rivals. Both victims were affiliated with the TDP, and preliminary reports suggest the killers also belong to the same party, pointing to intra-party rivalry.

District SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, stated that there is no familial connection between the deceased and the family of former YSRCP leader Thota Chandrayya, who was similarly killed during the YSRCP regime.