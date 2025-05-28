TDP marks 43 years with six-point agenda; pledges 20 lakh jobs, farmer, women support

KADAPA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), marking 43 years of its journey, unveiled a transformative agenda to meet the evolving aspirations of the Telugu people.

At the party’s annual Mahanadu convention in Kadapa, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh addressed thousands of delegates, and laid out six key resolutions aimed at shaping a progressive and inclusive future for Andhra Pradesh.

“Times are changing, and so must we,” said Lokesh, stressing that while the TDP continues to stand firmly on the ideals laid down by party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), it is ready to adapt with vision and purpose for the next four decades. Reflecting on the party’s highs and lows over 43 years, Lokesh noted, “Whether in power or opposition, the TDP has always stood by the people.”

He called on the party to remain resilient, reform-ready, and people-centric. Lokesh urged all party members to unite behind the six resolutions. “These are not just policies - they are our commitment to a better future for the Telugu people,” he asserted.

Global Telugu identity: The TDP pledged to champion a unified Telugu identity, one of the six resolutions, beyond caste and region, drawing on the legacy of NTR and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s global outreach.

Youth empowerment: Emphasising merit over hierarchy, Lokesh vowed to continue creating employment and industrial growth, aiming for 20 lakh job opportunities through strategic investments.