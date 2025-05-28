TDP marks 43 years with six-point agenda; pledges 20 lakh jobs, farmer, women support

KADAPA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), marking 43 years of its journey, unveiled a transformative agenda to meet the evolving aspirations of the Telugu people.
At the party’s annual Mahanadu convention in Kadapa, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh addressed thousands of delegates, and laid out six key resolutions aimed at shaping a progressive and inclusive future for Andhra Pradesh.
“Times are changing, and so must we,” said Lokesh, stressing that while the TDP continues to stand firmly on the ideals laid down by party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), it is ready to adapt with vision and purpose for the next four decades. Reflecting on the party’s highs and lows over 43 years, Lokesh noted, “Whether in power or opposition, the TDP has always stood by the people.”
He called on the party to remain resilient, reform-ready, and people-centric. Lokesh urged all party members to unite behind the six resolutions. “These are not just policies - they are our commitment to a better future for the Telugu people,” he asserted.
Global Telugu identity: The TDP pledged to champion a unified Telugu identity, one of the six resolutions, beyond caste and region, drawing on the legacy of NTR and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s global outreach.
Youth empowerment: Emphasising merit over hierarchy, Lokesh vowed to continue creating employment and industrial growth, aiming for 20 lakh job opportunities through strategic investments.
Women empowerment: Reiterating the party’s commitment to gender equity, Lokesh promised increased safety, representation, and leadership roles for women both in public life and within the party.
Pro-poor social re-engineering: Under the P4 concept, the TDP aims to eradicate poverty with innovative welfare measures focused on essentials, housing, pensions, and targeted support for backward communities.
Support for farmers: Declaring farmers as the “backbone of the nation,” Lokesh reaffirmed the party’s resolve to ensure financial stability, irrigation and market support.
Cadre empowerment: Honouring the grassroots workers, Lokesh emphasised that “in TDP, the worker is the real leader.” He unveiled plans to enhance insurance, healthcare, education, and employment support for party cadre.
TDP gets Rs 17 cr donations
TDP leaders and supporters have collectively donated over Rs 17 crore during the Mahanadu convention in Kadapa, reflecting their strong commitment to the party and its social mission. Speaking on the occasion, TDP supremo Naidu expressed gratitude to all the generous donors. He assured that the contributions would not only support party activities but would also be used for the welfare of the poor and TDP workers.
“Every time Mahanadu is held, we set up a Hundi, and it has become a tradition to spend the collected donations for the needy,” Naidu said.