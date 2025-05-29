Tirupati Collectorate, college get fake bomb threats

TIRUPATI: A sense of panic engulfed the Tirupati District Collectorate and Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College when they received hoax bomb threats on Wednesday morning, prompting a swift emergency response.

According to Tirupati district police, both the Collectorate and the college’s principal office received threatening emails from fake IDs, claiming bombs were planted on the premises.

Authorities quickly alerted police, who deployed bomb disposal squads and additional security personnel.

The police deployed two bomb squads, which carried out simultaneous, extensive searches, covering offices, cellars, and vehicle parking areas, aided by sniffer dogs.

No explosive materials were found, and the threat was confirmed to be a hoax. The search operation lasted more than two hours, and normalcy was restored afterwards.

This marks the second such incident in three months, with the previous hoax also reported on the same day of the week and traced to Tamil Nadu. In the current case, the sender’s IP address has not been identified.

Police are continuing the investigation due to the repeated nature of the threats.