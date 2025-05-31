Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu tribal areas to get major facelift

GUNTUR: A quiet transformation is unfolding in the tribal regions of Palnadu district, as 51 Chenchu tribal habitations are being developed under two major Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs initiatives: Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Abhiyan—Janjatiya Grama Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA).

In Veldurthi, Macherla, Durgi, Karampudi, Bollapalli, and Rentachintala mandals, the district administration is charting plans to upgrade necessary infrastructure, including housing, roads, clean water supply, electricity, healthcare, Anganwadi centres and facilitating LPG connections to households under the PM-JANMAN scheme. The initiative spans 11 sectors and involves coordination among nine departments.

In the second phase, 31 additional tribal habitations outside PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) areas will be covered as well.

Parallelly, as many as 17 tribal habitations in Macherla, Durgi, Dachepalli, Achampet, and Bollapalli will gain access to 25 welfare schemes being implemented by 17 departments, under the DA-JGUA scheme.

Emphasising a people-first approach, Palnadu District Collector Arun Babu informed that a special outreach drive from June 15 to 30 will allow residents to voice their concerns and access services. Families have been asked to bring Aadhaar cards, bank and employment documents, health and gas cards, utility bills, forest land records and housing documents to the camps. “These efforts are about restoring dignity, trust, and hope,” the Collector affirmed.