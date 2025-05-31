Lone elephant creates panic in Andhra Pradesh's Pileru region

TIRUPATI: A lone elephant, strayed into Jandla village in Pileru mandal of Annamayya district, triggered panic among residents on Friday.

As per the forest officials, the jumbo is believed to have wandered from the Seshachalam forest range in Yerravaripalem mandal. It reportedly moved from Ganugachintha in Rompicherla mandal, before entering Jandla.

Later, the elephant passed through Gudarevupalle and crossed the Madanapalle–Tirupati road near the GV Srinath Reddy stone crushing unit, eventually reaching Erraguntlapalle Panchayat.

Pileru Sub-Inspector Lokesh and Forest Section Officer (FSO) Sabiha Sultana, along with their teams, rushed to the affected areas after receiving alerts from residents of Jandla and Gudarevupalle.