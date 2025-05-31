Trust ‘Brand CBN’ & invest in AP: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is keen to transform the State into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047, has invited industry leaders to participate in the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.

Addressing the annual Business Summit 2025 of the CII in New Delhi on Friday, the CM called for deeper collaboration in innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

“Entrepreneurs generate wealth, and with it, we can implement impactful welfare programs,” he said.

Recalling the CII Partnership Summit held in Hyderabad, “it brought immense visibility and investment. I seek your support to bring investments to Andhra Pradesh.” The CM emphasized that industrialists can trust his leadership, stating, ‘CBN is a tested Brand with a proven track record.’ He urged them to leverage this credibility to grow their businesses in AP.”

“The economic reforms initiated by former PM PV Narasimha Rao changed India forever. Today, many of the world’s top achievers are Indians and about 30% of them are Telugus. India is poised to serve the global community for centuries to come. The world is moving forward rapidly with developments in AI, quantum computing. If real-time data can be harnessed effectively, India, with its pool of outstanding entrepreneurs, can lead this revolution,” Naidu said.