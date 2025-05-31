Trust ‘Brand CBN’ & invest in AP: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is keen to transform the State into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047, has invited industry leaders to participate in the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.
Addressing the annual Business Summit 2025 of the CII in New Delhi on Friday, the CM called for deeper collaboration in innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth.
“Entrepreneurs generate wealth, and with it, we can implement impactful welfare programs,” he said.
Recalling the CII Partnership Summit held in Hyderabad, “it brought immense visibility and investment. I seek your support to bring investments to Andhra Pradesh.” The CM emphasized that industrialists can trust his leadership, stating, ‘CBN is a tested Brand with a proven track record.’ He urged them to leverage this credibility to grow their businesses in AP.”
“The economic reforms initiated by former PM PV Narasimha Rao changed India forever. Today, many of the world’s top achievers are Indians and about 30% of them are Telugus. India is poised to serve the global community for centuries to come. The world is moving forward rapidly with developments in AI, quantum computing. If real-time data can be harnessed effectively, India, with its pool of outstanding entrepreneurs, can lead this revolution,” Naidu said.
‘Quantum Computing Centre will be operational in Amaravati by Jan 2026’
“We are fortunate that at this critical juncture, we have the right leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, India is the fourth-largest economy. We will soon become the third-largest. But from that this point on, the real competition begins with China and the USA. The industry must prepare to meet this challenge,” he noted.
During my tenure in United Andhra Pradesh, we built a thriving ecosystem, especially in Hyderabad, which now contributes 70% of the state’s income.
“Destiny has given me the opportunity to build a greenfield capital Amaravati. I invite you all to become partners in this historic journey. Under the transformative Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, we aim for more than 15% annual growth, reaching a $2.4 trillion economy with a per capita income of $42,000 by 2047, making Andhra Pradesh one of India’s most prosperous and inclusive states,” the Chief Minister said.
“India’s first Quantum Computing Centre will be operational in Amaravati by January 2026. I invite you to make use of this facility. With TCS, IBM, and L&T as partners, this ecosystem will drive innovation in health, energy, cryptography, and manufacturing by uniting startups, academia, and industry leaders,” the Chief Minister added.
He sought the support of investors in establishing a Global Leadership Centre in Amaravati to train entrepreneurs.
“Under our Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, Andhra Pradesh is leading the green transition, targeting 160 GW renewable capacity and Rs 10 lakh crore in clean energy investments by 2029, contributing significantly to the national 500 GW target,” the CM added. “We are integrating ports, airports, inland waterways, and highways to reduce logistics costs. We also boast of rich mineral wealth, tourism potential, and innovation hubs like the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. Our hub-and-spoke model will empower industries to lead.