Andhra tops nation in rollout of pensions, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised his government’s commitment to people-centric welfare and efficient administration while distributing NTR Bharosa pensions directly to beneficiaries at Peddannavaripalli in Sri Satya Sai district on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting after distributing NTR Bharosa pensions to the poor, he emphasised his hands-on approach as a people’s leader. “Unlike previous rulers who pressed buttons from home, I personally distribute pensions every month to stay connected with the people. I don’t hide behind curtains during tours,” Naidu said. He highlighted the coalition’s 94% strike rate in elections, crediting it for prioritising welfare and efficient administration.

Criticising past governance, Naidu noted that the previous regime employed 2.65 lakh volunteers just to deliver one pension, yet the current government completes distribution in three hours. “They travelled by helicopter, cutting down trees below. People must recognise the difference now,” he urged, adding that the TDP’s development achievements in Andhra Pradesh were destroyed by successors, forcing a restart.

Praising the BJP’s 25-year rule in Gujarat for development, Naidu warned that rebuilding destroyed infrastructure is challenging and called for public cooperation to ensure lasting progress.

Naidu described the State’s pension scheme as the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in India. “No other state provides pensions on this scale. We responsibly cover 28 categories, including the elderly, widows, disabled, weavers, and toddy tappers, spending Rs 33,000 crore annually. Since the coalition took over, we have expended Rs 50,764 crore — a national record. Of this, 59% (Rs 29,951 crore) goes to women,” he said.