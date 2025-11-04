3.7 magnitude earthquake jolt Visakhapatnam, ASR districts

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) districts in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measured 3.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre located near Jogulaputtu village under Hukumpeta mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, at 4.19 a.m.

Residents across several localities in Visakhapatnam reported brief shaking. “I was asleep when I suddenly felt the bed shake. It ended before I could fully realise it was an earthquake,” said Sampath Sai, a resident of Maddilapalem.

Another resident, P. Murthy of HB Colony, said he experienced the tremors while outdoors. “I was out for a morning walk and chatting with a group when all of us felt the ground move,” he said.

Several social media users also shared their experiences, noting the unexpected nature of the tremors. “I rushed out of my house when I felt the shake, but the street was empty. Later, I realised others had felt it too after seeing the news,” recalled Bhaskari Sri of Kothapalem.

Officials confirmed that no damage to property or casualties were reported following the quake.