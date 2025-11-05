YSRCP spreading false AI videos, alleges Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has come down heavily on YSRCP leaders and its cadre on circulating fabricated AI videos and other manipulated narrations that are being used to spread misinformation and destabilise public order on Tuesday.

Anitha attended as a chief guest for the inauguration of the new Thullur police sub-division office on Tuesday. She said anti-social elements are creating fake videos using AI tools and circulating them in social media platforms to create confusion and falsely portraying incidents as having occurred in AP.

“Many people are being harassed through fabricated videos. AP police are effectively countering these attempts,” she said, stressing that technological interventions are now essential to stop the spread of falsehoods. She pointed to a recent instance where a video from Uttar Pradesh showing stones thrown at a lorry was passed off by political opponents as an AP incident.

Anitha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed police to use technology to identify and neutralise false content before it spreads.

Anitha highlighted government efforts to strengthen the force, saying DGP Harish Kumar Gupta is working to bolster policing capabilities and that the government will provide all facilities.

She announced Rs 1 crore insurance cover for police personnel and Rs 15 lakh minimum payout for families of deceased, citing 6,100 constable posts created under the coalition while blaming the previous YSRCP regime for job inaction.