Andhra Pradesh govt's payment within 24 hours of paddy procurement a boon to ryots

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s move to credit payments within 24 hours has become a major relief measure for farmers, marking a sharp shift towards transparency and efficiency in the Kharif procurement season. In the first ten days alone, the State procured 90,843 metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs 215.62 crore, directly benefiting 11,850 farmers.

To prioritise farmer welfare, the TDP-led NDA government has not only mandated same-day payment but also instructed millers to procure paddy beyond standard rules to support growers during peak harvest. Officials said procurement is progressing briskly across Andhra Pradesh.

For the current Kharif marketing year, the government has set a target of procuring 51 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, a process expected to continue until the end of February. The State has earmarked Rs 12,200 crore for the exercise.

The system is further strengthened through mandatory e-Crop registration, which enables accurate verification and seamless processing of payments. This model stands in stark contrast to past experiences when farmers struggled due to unsold stocks lying on roadsides, delays stretching up to six months, and the complete absence of support systems as middlemen avoided buying.