Four Kakinada fishermen return home after 53 days in Sri Lankan jail

KAKINADA: It was a jubilation time for the family members of four fishermen who returned to Kakinada from the Jafna jail in Sri Lanka after 53 days.
Family members, the TDP leaders, functionaries and a large number of relatives and friends welcomed the four fishermen and expressed happiness to see them back in the city. The fishermen said they were treated well in the prison by local authorities.
The Sri Lankan Fisheries Department showed respect towards Indians, particularly people from Andhra Pradesh, said Pantadi Brahmanandam, a resident of Kakinada. Brahmanandam, along with three other fishermen Karri Nukaraju, Chintha Nageswara Rao, and Koppadi Srinu - returned to Kakinada on Tuesday after being released from Sri Lanka’s Jaffna Jail. The four had gone to Rameshwaram 53 days ago to purchase a boat.
On their return journey, due to lack of proper navigational guidance, boat owner Brahmanandam mistakenly entered within three kilometers of Sri Lanka’s Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ). Speaking to the media in Kakinada, he said Sri Lankan Coast Guard vessel intercepted their boat and took it under their control.
After being shifted to Sri Lanka, the four were suspected of being ganja smugglers. Brahmanandam stated that while they were in Jaffna Jail, the officers and Fisheries department staff treated them well. He further mentioned that with the support of MP Sana Satish Babu, Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas, MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, and others the fishermen and their boat was released by the Sri Lankan government. On Tuesday, MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, MP Uday Srinivas, and other leaders welcomed the four fishermen at Kakinada Beach Road.
The Indian Coast Guard brought them back to Kakinada, where a medical team conducted health check-up.
Speaking on the occasion, MP Uday Srinivas said, “This is the first time in Indian history that Sri Lanka has released both fishermen and their boat. Earlier, only fishermen were released after completing their jail term.”
MLA Vanamadi noted that the families of the fishermen had been in great distress since their arrest in Sri Lanka. “Local TDP leaders visited the families regularly to give moral support. Every development was communicated to the family members. He made CM made relentless efforts for the release of fishermen.