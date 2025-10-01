Four Kakinada fishermen return home after 53 days in Sri Lankan jail

KAKINADA: It was a jubilation time for the family members of four fishermen who returned to Kakinada from the Jafna jail in Sri Lanka after 53 days.

Family members, the TDP leaders, functionaries and a large number of relatives and friends welcomed the four fishermen and expressed happiness to see them back in the city. The fishermen said they were treated well in the prison by local authorities.

The Sri Lankan Fisheries Department showed respect towards Indians, particularly people from Andhra Pradesh, said Pantadi Brahmanandam, a resident of Kakinada. Brahmanandam, along with three other fishermen Karri Nukaraju, Chintha Nageswara Rao, and Koppadi Srinu - returned to Kakinada on Tuesday after being released from Sri Lanka’s Jaffna Jail. The four had gone to Rameshwaram 53 days ago to purchase a boat.

On their return journey, due to lack of proper navigational guidance, boat owner Brahmanandam mistakenly entered within three kilometers of Sri Lanka’s Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ). Speaking to the media in Kakinada, he said Sri Lankan Coast Guard vessel intercepted their boat and took it under their control.