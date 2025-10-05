Vizag selected for Rs 200 crore flood risk mitigation programme

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam has been selected under Phase-II of the Urban Flood Risk Mitigation Programme (UFRMP) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), with an allocation of Rs 200 crore.

The initiative, sanctioned by the Central Finance Commission, aims to strengthen the city’s resilience against flood-related disasters through structural and non-structural measures.

A total of Rs 2,444.42 crore has been sanctioned for 11 cities, with the Centre contributing Rs 2,200 crore, and the States providing Rs 244.42 crore as their share.

Each city will implement projects with 90% funded by the Centre, and 10% by the respective State governments. The programme was recently approved by a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg said, “GVMC will implement the UFRMP. We have two components under this project with structural solutions estimated at Rs 140 crore, and non-structural interventions worth Rs 60 crore.”

The project has been designed with multiple objectives, including conducting studies to assess urban flood hazards, mapping vulnerable areas, developing projects that use structural, non-structural, and nature-based solutions, strengthening early warning and emergency response systems, and engaging communities in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation activities.