CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks reports on Anantapur, Kurupam incidents; orders probe

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday spoke to Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, and enquired about the condition of inmates of Tribal Girls Gurukulam at Kurupam in Parvathipuram Manyam district, who fell sick.

Naidu also asked her about the death of a baby in the child care centre in Anantapur district, and directed officials to probe both the incidents, and submit reports at the earliest.

As per the instructions of Naidu, Sandhya Rani visited King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam to know the health condition of students undergoing treatment there.

Three-member probe panel set up

Anantapur District Collector O Anand on Sunday said a three-member committee was set up to look into the death of an infant at Shishu Gruha. DMHO EB Devi, ICDS Project Director M Nagamani, and Dr Ravikumar of GGH Pediatric Department are members of the committee. He directed the committee to submit a comprehensive report at the earliest after probing the incident. Action will be taken against the errant staff based on the inquiry report, he said.

The committee visited Shishu Gruha on Sunday, and questioned manager Deepthi, coordinator Sridevi, social worker Lakshmi Devi, and other staff separately pertaining to the infant’s death.