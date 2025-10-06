HRF demands shelving of cement grinding unit at Pedagantyada

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has urged the immediate withdrawal of Ambuja Cements Limited’s (ACL) proposal to establish a cement grinding unit with a production capacity of 4 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) at Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam district. In a statement, the HRF termed the proposal as unsuitable for the location, citing public health and environmental concerns.

The forum stated that setting up of a cement grinding unit in a densely populated area like Pedagantyada and Gajuwaka would pose serious health and safety risks to residents.

It also urged the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to cancel the public hearing scheduled for October 8, describing it as a “formality” that does not adequately address community concerns. HRF members said cement plants, including grinding units, emit dust particles, silica, nitrogen oxide, and sulphur oxide during operations. These emissions, they noted, could contribute to respiratory illnesses, skin and eye irritation, and long-term health complications.

It mentioned that residents in areas such as Pedagantyada, Kurmannapalem, Gangavaram, Gajuwaka and Parawada are already facing significant pollution from existing industries, including the port, NTPC, Hinduja Power Plant, and Pharma City.

“The cumulative pollution in this industrial corridor has already exceeded the region’s carrying capacity,” said HRF State vice-president M Sarat. “Introducing another cement unit will worsen the public health situation,” he added.