New submarine hunter INS Androth sets sail

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy commissioned INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The event was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of senior naval officers, officials from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and other dignitaries.

Built by GRSE, INS Androth has over 80 per cent indigenous content and is designed for anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters. The 77-metre-long vessel, displacing around 1,500 tonnes, is equipped with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising sub-surface threats.

The ship can sustain extended operations in shallow waters and is fitted with modern machinery and control systems.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Pendharkar highlighted the significance of indigenously built platforms like INS Androth in enhancing the Navy’s operational capability and supporting national self-reliance.

“In this journey of Aatmanirbharta, the support provided by the Indian shipbuilding industry, especially GRSE, has been invaluable. With more than 80 per cent indigenous content, Androth stands as a testament to India’s ability to design, develop, and deliver sophisticated platforms that meet high operational standards,” he said.

Cmde PR Hari (Retd.), Chairperson and Managing Director of GRSE, reaffirmed the shipyard’s commitment to delivering advanced warships to the Indian Navy.

“GRSE is proud to build these highly potent ASW SWCs for the Indian Navy, and we are confident of delivering the remaining vessels on schedule,” he said.

Named after Androth, the northernmost island in the Lakshadweep group, the ship carries a crest featuring the cone snail shell-symbolising patience, precision, and lethality.