New submarine hunter INS Androth sets sail

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy commissioned INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
The event was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of senior naval officers, officials from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and other dignitaries.
Built by GRSE, INS Androth has over 80 per cent indigenous content and is designed for anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters. The 77-metre-long vessel, displacing around 1,500 tonnes, is equipped with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising sub-surface threats.
The ship can sustain extended operations in shallow waters and is fitted with modern machinery and control systems.
Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Pendharkar highlighted the significance of indigenously built platforms like INS Androth in enhancing the Navy’s operational capability and supporting national self-reliance.
“In this journey of Aatmanirbharta, the support provided by the Indian shipbuilding industry, especially GRSE, has been invaluable. With more than 80 per cent indigenous content, Androth stands as a testament to India’s ability to design, develop, and deliver sophisticated platforms that meet high operational standards,” he said.
Cmde PR Hari (Retd.), Chairperson and Managing Director of GRSE, reaffirmed the shipyard’s commitment to delivering advanced warships to the Indian Navy.
“GRSE is proud to build these highly potent ASW SWCs for the Indian Navy, and we are confident of delivering the remaining vessels on schedule,” he said.
Named after Androth, the northernmost island in the Lakshadweep group, the ship carries a crest featuring the cone snail shell-symbolising patience, precision, and lethality.
Its mascot, the Makar-the mythical vahana of Lord Varuna-depicts strength, adaptability, and guardianship, reflecting the vessel’s role as a modern and capable submarine hunter.
INS Androth features Towed Array Sonar, Hull Mounted Sonar, Torpedo Tubes, Rocket Launchers, a Torpedo Decoy Tube, Mine Rail, ELINT and COMINT systems, a 30 mm gun, and waterjet propulsion, collectively enhancing its anti-submarine, surveillance, and shallow-water operational capabilities.
Sonowal welcomes India’s first VLGC ‘Shivalik’ at Vizag
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal accorded a ceremonial welcome to India’s first Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) ‘Shivalik’ during its maiden call to India at Visakhapatnam Port on Monday.
The vessel, recently inducted under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India on September 10, 2025, is seen as a major boost to India’s maritime and energy logistics capabilities.
During the ceremony, Sonowal congratulated the Shipping Corporation of India team and lauded Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) for ensuring smooth handling of the vessel’s inaugural LPG consignment operation. He highlighted that the induction of ‘Shivalik’ under the Indian flag aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Maritime India Vision 2030, strengthening self-reliance, indigenous ownership, and global competitiveness in the maritime sector.