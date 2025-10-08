Soundar Reddy case: Police withdraw petition to recall the CBI probe order

VIJAYAWADA: Tadepalli police have withdrawn their supplementary petition filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking to recall the court’s earlier order for a CBI investigation into the alleged illegal arrest of social media activist Soundar Reddy alias Saveendra Reddy.

The High Court bench, comprising Justices R Raghunandan Rao and T Chandra Dhanasekhar, granted permission for the petition withdrawal on Tuesday, and issued orders.

The controversy stems from Soundar Reddy’s arrest by Prathipadu police on September 22, who arrived in plainclothes, and charged him in a ganja-related case. His wife Kunchala Lakshmiprasanna filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court, alleging the arrest was unlawful.

On September 28, the court found preliminary evidence of illegal arrest, accusing the police of framing Soundar Reddy to cover up their actions. The court ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

On Monday, Tadepalli police, through their Station House Officer, filed a supplementary petition, claiming they were not given a chance to present their version or file a counter. They urged the court to recall the CBI probe order.

However, on Tuesday, government special counsel Tirumanu Vishnuteja informed the court that the police were withdrawing the petition to explore alternative legal options.