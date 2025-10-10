‘BJP committed to Minority uplift’: Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the inclusive development of minorities, particularly Pasmanda Muslims, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He attended the oath-taking ceremony of Syed Basha as the State Minority Morcha President in Vijayawada.

Siddiqui said the BJP, under Modi’s leadership, has ensured empowerment of minorities and women through both representation and welfare schemes. He said 80 per cent of Muslims belong to the Pasmanda section, which has been long ignored by previous governments.

“BJP is determined to provide them real representation and opportunities,” he asserted.

The BJP leader highlighted the party’s major welfare initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free ration for 85 crore people, Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and education scholarships for girls, saying these schemes benefit all communities without discrimination.