‘BJP committed to Minority uplift’: Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the inclusive development of minorities, particularly Pasmanda Muslims, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He attended the oath-taking ceremony of Syed Basha as the State Minority Morcha President in Vijayawada.
Siddiqui said the BJP, under Modi’s leadership, has ensured empowerment of minorities and women through both representation and welfare schemes. He said 80 per cent of Muslims belong to the Pasmanda section, which has been long ignored by previous governments.
“BJP is determined to provide them real representation and opportunities,” he asserted.
The BJP leader highlighted the party’s major welfare initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free ration for 85 crore people, Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and education scholarships for girls, saying these schemes benefit all communities without discrimination.
He said women’s empowerment remains a core component of BJP policy, citing the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill that ensures 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures and reforms in the Wakf Act to include women in Wakf boards.
Siddiqui criticised opposition parties for misleading Muslims and treating them as vote banks. “Unlike family-centric parties, BJP promotes ordinary citizens dedicated to national service,” he said, urging the Muslim community to join the BJP for “development, dignity, and representation.”
State Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav praised the Minority Morcha for spreading the BJP’s ideology and working for upliftment of minorities.
Newly appointed president Syed Basha expressed pride in being an Indian Muslim and vowed to work tirelessly for minority welfare.
He thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for appointing him as Director of the Minority Finance Corporation.